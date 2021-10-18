Kevin Gates Locks In With FL Dusa For "Dusa"

Baton Rouge has been a hot spot for talent over the years with legendary figures emerging as champions for the city on a global stage. Kevin Gates, of course, is one of the most prominent figures to come out of BR over the years. The B.W.A. imprint that he and his wife Dreka run have been introducing some incredible talent and it continues to expand.

FL Dusa, a native from South Baton Rouge, is preparing for his breakout moment under the B.W.A. umbrella. The rapper has been pushing out some heavy singles this year including "Dying Inside" and the Fredo Bang-assisted, "Sad Song." Now, he's back alongside the Breadwinners Association head honcho for his new single, "Dusa." He and Kevin Gates swap bars with their chests puffed over smooth piano progressions and rattling 808s.

Quotable Lyrics

You ain't check your bumper, that trackin' sensor ain't click off

I don't play hotel, dick her down and drop your lil' bitch off

Losses come with distance, ain't for those who got a weak card

