mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Locks In With FL Dusa For "Dusa"

Aron A.
October 18, 2021 19:19
316 Views
61
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Dusa
FL Dusa Feat. Kevin Gates

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
85% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

FL Dusa and Kevin Gates connect for a new banger.


Baton Rouge has been a hot spot for talent over the years with legendary figures emerging as champions for the city on a global stage. Kevin Gates, of course, is one of the most prominent figures to come out of BR over the years. The B.W.A. imprint that he and his wife Dreka run have been introducing some incredible talent and it continues to expand.

FL Dusa, a native from South Baton Rouge, is preparing for his breakout moment under the B.W.A. umbrella. The rapper has been pushing out some heavy singles this year including "Dying Inside" and the Fredo Bang-assisted, "Sad Song." Now, he's back alongside the Breadwinners Association head honcho for his new single, "Dusa." He and Kevin Gates swap bars with their chests puffed over smooth piano progressions and rattling 808s.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
You ain't check your bumper, that trackin' sensor ain't click off
I don't play hotel, dick her down and drop your lil' bitch off
Losses come with distance, ain't for those who got a weak card

FL Dusa
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  1
  1
  316
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
FL Dusa Kevin Gates
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kevin Gates Locks In With FL Dusa For "Dusa"
61
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject