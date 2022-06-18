It was a busy New Music Friday in the world of hip-hop, with new arrivals scheduled from Hunxho, Westside Boogie, Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, and Duke Deuce, as well as the surprise arrival of Drake's seventh studio album, which he titled Honestly, Nevermind.

Two other releases that had rap fans excited this weekend were Logic's Vinyl Days and Kevin Gates' Khaza, both of which we now have the first week sales projections for.

Firstly is the Louisana recording artist's third album, which sees only one feature from Juicy J on the years-old title (that's since become incredibly popular on social media), "Thinking With My D*ck."

While the 36-year-old had the help of his apparent split from Dreka Gates to help drum up some press, he's expected to move just 30 - 40K equivalent album units over the coming days, which at least still gives him the potential of a top 10 debut on the Billboard 200.





Logic's return from retirement has seen similar – though slightly improved – numbers. As HipHopNMore reports, the father of one's 30-track album, which features Wiz Khalifa, DJ Premier, Blu, Curren$y, The Game, and Russ, among others, is projected to sell 35 - 45K copies for a top 10 debut.

As for Drake's new release? He's almost guaranteed the No. 1 spot with his projections of 210 - 230K, though that doesn't mean everyone has been loving his work – read what the trolls have been saying about Honestly Nevermind here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news and music updates.

