Kevin Gates has had an eventful few hours following the release of his "Super General" freestyle, on which he seemingly confirmed a separation from his wife of seven years, Dreka Gates, claiming that she allegedly cheated on him.

Elsewhere on the track, the father of two addressed the unfortunate passing of Young Dolph, listed off the kinky things he would love to do to Rubi Rose in the bedroom, and addressed the "flop" of his sophomore album, I'm Him.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

With his name trending all across social media, what better time than the present for Gates to deliver Khaza? While it's not officially due out until June 17th, HipHopNMore has shared a tracklist, revealing that the 36-year-old will be feeding his fans 19 new songs, only one of which has a feature.

"I'm in Love," "Shoot My Shot," "Ready for War," and "Free at Last," are among titles that Gates has in store, and the aforementioned joint track is his previously released Juicy J collaboration, "Thinking with My D*ck."

While the "Really Really" artist was busy dissing his wife over the beat to Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin," Dreka made waves on Twitter simply for acting completely unbothered about the whole ordeal – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH next weekend to stream Kevin Gates' Khaza album.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Big Lyfe

3. I'm in Love

4. PTOE

5. Steppin

6. bad for Me

7. Body

8. Scars

9. Mine

10. Shoot My Shot

11. Ready For War

12. Ups and Downs

13. Truth be Told

14. Free at Last

15. Hard to Sleep

16. You

17. Black Clouds

18. I Suffered

19. Thinking with My D*ck (feat. Juicy J)

