Kevin Gates Joins YFN Lucci On "True Story"

YFN Lucci's HIStory, Lost Pages album touched down this past week. The project is packed with features, but none stand out like Kevin Gates. Gates loans his vocals to "True Story," and leaves a lasting impression. It's possible that Gates' penchant for crafting catchy hooks is what has us vibing with this one. The instrumental for "True Story" is also very enjoyable. A seductive guitar riff sets up a tropical mood that makes you want to kick up at the beach with a cold drink.

YFN glides over the track smoothly, opening up to give fans his true story. Still, Gates takes control of the record. Other than the hook, Gates also delivers an entertaining verse that helps him steal the spotlight on this one. "True Story" is a banger, and one that deserves your attention.

Quotable Lyrics

Got kicked in my ass, my loyalty used against me, look at what love did

I was betrayed, the streets had led us astray when we was just kids

I been to the pen’, got tough skin

I run with the real, so what then?

I hope he don’t fold when he go up the road

Send money for soap, enough, yeah

And I’m on the road to riches

Money attractin’ these niggas and scandalous hoes, already knowin’ the business