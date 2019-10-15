mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Is Trapped In His Thoughts In "Walls Talking" Music Video

New visuals off of "I'm Him."

Kevin Gates is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work, I'm Him. The project marks his first official studio album since the chart-topping Islah. The rapper's latest release is another solid project in the rapper's catalog. As he continues to keep the ball rolling, he's returned with his latest visual for "Walls Talking." The rapper's latest visual finds him revisiting and reflecting on some of the darker moments and confronting his demons while walking through a deserted area. 

With the release of his latest project, Kevin Gates has already kicked off its accompanying tour which launched in Chicago on October 12th. The tour continues until November 30th in Seattle, WA. Make sure you check out the dates for that and peep his new visual above.  

