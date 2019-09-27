At this stage in his career, we know what to expect from Kevin Gates. The Baton Rouge-based rapper is one of the hardest forces in the streets, bringing his experiences to the studio and detailing just how difficult things can get in the trenches. His story is one of victory. Gates has been down in dumps but he's also overpowered his demons, learning to focus on his mental health and wealth, slimming down and working on some of the best music of his life. When he announced the release date for I'm Him, his fanbase started counting down the days, waiting patiently for his next body of work. Finally, the project has arrived and it's exactly what we wanted.

The recording artist has made headlines throughout his career but right now, the only stories you'll read about him have to do with his music. Gates loves to experiment with his voice in his songs, never getting comfortable and truly morphing into one of the more influential voices of his city. I'm Him contains zero features but some of the strong points come from the low-key samples on this project. For one, XXXTentacion's "whoa (mind in awe)" is recreated on "Bags."

With production from Take A Daytrip and other current beatmakers, Gates is seriously evolving and making music that will sit in our lists for a long time. Stream I'm Him below and let us know what you think of the album in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. RBS Intro

2. Icebox

3. By My Lonely

4. Bags

5. Facts

6. Fatal Attraction

7. Say It Twice

8. Walls Talking

9. Let It Go

10. Face Down

11. Push It

12. Have You Ever

13. Pretend

14. What I Like

15. Funny How

16. Betta For You

17. Fly Again