Though DaBaby's Kirk took down the coveted number one spot, last week brought two strong efforts from Kevin Gates and Young MA, with I'm Him and Herstory In The Making respectively. Now, the digits have been tallied, thanks to a report from HitsDailyDouble. As for Gates, his solitary effort found itself raking in between 60k and 65k in album-equivalent units, with an approximated 11k stemming from traditional physical copies. Unfortunately for Gates, this marks a decent step back from 2016's Islah, which enjoyed an impressive first week of 112k (as pointed out by HHNM).

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Still, it's a solid effort from Gates, especially considering he did it all sans features. Young MA also found herself scoring some solid numbers, with Herstory In The Making amassing 20k in first-week numbers. Though neither seems capable of dethroning the enduring presence of Post Malone (even DaBaby remains in danger of being surpassed), it's still a strong turn out each rapper.

Between Kirk, I'm Him, and Herstory, which one stood out the most?

[via]