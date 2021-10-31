mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Hops On Gang51e June's "4Reign Gangsta"

Aron A.
October 31, 2021 17:03
2.5K Views
22
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

4Reign Gangsta
Gang51e June Feat. Kevin Gates

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
30% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Gang51e June and Kevin Gates serve up smooth vibes on their new collab.


It seems inevitable that Kevin Gates will be dropping before the end of the year. While he's been largely lowkey since dropping Only The Generals Part II earlier this year, he dropped off several freestyles to hold fans down. However, it was in the past few weeks that he's extended his talents to other artist's records. He recently teamed up with Dusa for two new songs and now, he linked up with Gang51e June for a smooth new track.

Following a string of singles that have been bubbling up, Gang51e June came through with his latest offering, "4reign Gangsta" ft. Kevin Gates this week. The two deliver a smooth, melodic track basking in the success and manifesting their dreams into reality.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Might go take myself on a dinner date
Excuse me, bae, but I'm going to look at real estate
Only sayin' that 'cause I really need to get away
Ain't your business but I'm really gonna catch a plane

Gang51e June
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  2
  0
  2.5K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Gang51e June Kevin Gates
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kevin Gates Hops On Gang51e June's "4Reign Gangsta"
22
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject