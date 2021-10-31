Kevin Gates Hops On Gang51e June's "4Reign Gangsta"

It seems inevitable that Kevin Gates will be dropping before the end of the year. While he's been largely lowkey since dropping Only The Generals Part II earlier this year, he dropped off several freestyles to hold fans down. However, it was in the past few weeks that he's extended his talents to other artist's records. He recently teamed up with Dusa for two new songs and now, he linked up with Gang51e June for a smooth new track.

Following a string of singles that have been bubbling up, Gang51e June came through with his latest offering, "4reign Gangsta" ft. Kevin Gates this week. The two deliver a smooth, melodic track basking in the success and manifesting their dreams into reality.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Might go take myself on a dinner date

Excuse me, bae, but I'm going to look at real estate

Only sayin' that 'cause I really need to get away

Ain't your business but I'm really gonna catch a plane

