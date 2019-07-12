Kevin Gates Goes Into A "Sober State Of Mind" For New Single

Kevin Gates has been busy this year, releasing a surge of new music. The 33-year-old artist is steady grinding since his release from prison. He's released a new mixtape, an EP and now, we're gearing up for I'm Him to drop. Gates has levelled up as a musician and as a man as of late. He's working hard for his family and making sure they're good for a long time. Still, Gates has emotional moments. On his new song, he gets pretty introspective, crying all the way out and looking back on all the mistakes he's made in his life.

"Sober State of Mind" is the latest track to release from Gates' growing list of 2019 drops. His street swag is on full display here as he aggressively spits his bars while also showing tons of his heart. Truly believing that he's one of the greats, Gates is confident that his legacy will be strong when it's all said and done. Do you agree?

Quotable Lyrics:

Pick up pieces to the puzzle

And I don't have a problem following the right instructions

Sober state of mind, everyone around me druggies

Had to go and grind, everyone around me hustle

See I wanna shine, but they shit on me for nothing