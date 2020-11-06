mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Explores His "Wonderland" On Introspective Single

Erika Marie
November 06, 2020 01:39
Take a listen to the rapper singing out the chorus to John Mayer's 2002 hit.


We've received a steady stream of releases from Kevin Gates and on Friday (November 6), he retained his title as the "gift that keeps on giving." The Louisiana rapper has returned with another single "Wonderland" where Gates once again uses his art of story-telling and introspection to craft lyrics, some explicit, about his leading lady and life experiences. You'll find that on "Wonderland" Gates takes from John Mayer's 2002 megahit "Your Body is a Wonderland," but only ever-so-slightly.

"Wonderland" comes a week after Kevin Gates dropped off "Weeks" where the rapper shared tales of street life. Fans are expecting Gates to deliver news of a forthcoming project soon, especially because he continues to mysteriously tag his social media posts with two words: "#CarryOn." As we wait, stream "Wonderland" and let us know what you think about this latest release from Kevin Gates.

Quotable Lyrics

If I'm in Dubai and you try to block
Connect to WiFi, and get all of your vision
Pullin' your hair, while I hit from the back
You know I gotta put on for the city
You say don't nobody else give you this feelin'
Pile up the bricks I put up in your ceilin'

