Kevin Gates Explores His "Wonderland" On Introspective Single

We've received a steady stream of releases from Kevin Gates and on Friday (November 6), he retained his title as the "gift that keeps on giving." The Louisiana rapper has returned with another single "Wonderland" where Gates once again uses his art of story-telling and introspection to craft lyrics, some explicit, about his leading lady and life experiences. You'll find that on "Wonderland" Gates takes from John Mayer's 2002 megahit "Your Body is a Wonderland," but only ever-so-slightly.

"Wonderland" comes a week after Kevin Gates dropped off "Weeks" where the rapper shared tales of street life. Fans are expecting Gates to deliver news of a forthcoming project soon, especially because he continues to mysteriously tag his social media posts with two words: "#CarryOn." As we wait, stream "Wonderland" and let us know what you think about this latest release from Kevin Gates.

Quotable Lyrics

If I'm in Dubai and you try to block

Connect to WiFi, and get all of your vision

Pullin' your hair, while I hit from the back

You know I gotta put on for the city

You say don't nobody else give you this feelin'

Pile up the bricks I put up in your ceilin'