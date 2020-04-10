Young Chop has been going crazy on social media, calling out pretty much everybody in the music industry. His most ferocious targets have been 21 Savage, Meek Mill, French Montana, and others. In a new song preview by Kevin Gates last week, the rapper predicted that, because of his actions, the industry would black-ball Young Chop. However, he is still working with the producer himself. Sharing a snippet of another new record, Gates explained why he's still enlisting the help of Chop, despite his recent antics.

"Why you working with @youngchopbeatz," asked a fan on the post. "He gonna sneak diss behind your back for clout."

Already, Young Chop has issued a very strange response to Kevin Gates' original mention of the producer. According to Gates though, he's not afraid of anything the beatmaker can say about him.

"When it's done from the heart, it doesn't matter," wrote the Bread Winner in response.

This falls directly in line with Kevin Gates' shift to become a better man in recent years. He is much more forgiving than he used to be, preferring to spend time with his family and grow as a human being instead of engaging in petty antics online.

Do you think Kevin Gates is right to still be working with Young Chop, even though the man has been insulting just about everybody there is to insult?