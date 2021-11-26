With the United States celebrating Thanksgiving yesterday (November 25), many rappers and athletes used the days leading up to the holiday to give away free turkeys to the less fortunate.

This year, Fat Joe and Kodak Black were among the many rappers giving away turkeys, and family and friends of the late Young Dolph came together to keep his annual turkey giveaway going.

One rapper, however, disagreed with all of the turkey giveaways.

In an Instagram story re-posted by DJ Akademiks, Kevin Gates said giving away turkeys to the less fortunate and homeless doesn't make any sense.

"Motherf*ckers just asked me why I wasn't passing out turkeys," Gates began. "Let's think logically. If I go out here and pass out a bunch of uncooked turkeys, where are they gonna cook them?"

"I'll wait," Gates added, pausing for dramatic effect.

While Gates was critical of turkey giveaways, he let actions speak louder than words, and later on Thanksgiving day, the "2 Phones" rapper gave out bags full of sandwiches and fruit to those in need.

Posting a video of the food on Instagram, Gates wrote that he was carrying out the greatest deed of all.

"The greatest deed ever is to feed the less fortunate," he wrote. "May Allah elevate our Rank I love you All"

