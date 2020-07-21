Kevin Gates Ensures It Will Be "Difficult" To Forget Him

It seems someone got Kevin Gates in his feelings. The rapper has returned with a brand new banger, "Difficult," which finds him traipsing over a triumphant beat, riddled with distant horns and frequent closed hi-hats. The Bread Winners Association leader brings back a familiar, rapid-fire flow as he runs through the beat with a fervor (and please help us identify which song exactly he previously used this flow on? Sound off in the comments...it's something from his mixtape days).

Flow aside, the rapper makes a lofty claim in the hook, moving into his sing-song voice as he says "it's going to be difficult for you to forget me."

While the rapper doesn't have a new album announced at the moment, it's not uncommon for him to drop off loose records here and there for fans. He's perhaps one of the most consistent artists in this sense.

"Difficult" follows up his Tory Lanez collaboration for Fast & Furious 9, "Convertible Burt." We're nearing a year since his album, I'm Him.

Quotable Lyrics

I got that power like God and 'em

Power to take away oxygen

Shawty gon get on her knees

I semen her cheeks

And re-grow her collagen