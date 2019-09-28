Kevin Gates Encourages The Ladies To "Let It Go"

Kevin Gates came through with I'm Him this week, blessing fans with exactly what they've been waiting for. The project is being heralded as a work of art, possibly even a magnum opus for the young Gates. The club-friendly banger "Let It Go" is a personal favorite on the album. The instrumental will force you to start dancing, making it perfect for any environment where crowds of people are looking to turn up. Subtle plucky synths sit snugly behind hand claps and reverberating bass.

Gates advises the ladies to "Let It Go," also reminding the fellas that "If the ho wanna ho, then let it go." This song is meant to paise the ladies and their sexual urges, giving the women permission to embrace their wild side. Although Gates' flow and cadence on "Let It Go" are pretty generic, you'll find yourself repeating the chorus over and over again.

Quotable Lyrics

Now baby, you can have my number, welcome to the fan club

I'ma give you a lil' money when you toot that ass up

Heart frozen in the summer, got a rubber band crush

I'ma drill you with some lumber while I grab your hair, love

You know when daddy work the muscle, it be hard to stand up

Gotta get back to my hustle, then I pull my pants up