Kevin Gates Drops Off Six-Track EP "Only The Generals Gon Understand"

On Friday morning Kevin Gates dropped off his 18-minute project Only the Generals Gon Understand. The six-track EP follows his 2018 mixtape Luca Brasi 3. Throughout Only the Generals Gon Understand, Gates spits rhymes with the powerful delivery that fans have grown to love. The rapper has chosen once again not to feature any other artists on his record as he did with Luca Brasi 3.

Last week he released his single "I Got That Dope," fueling rumors that a project was on its way, but the track mysteriously isn't on Only the Generals Gon Understand. Gates's latest release may be a short one, but listeners can hear the hunger in the rapper's voice. In January 2018, Gates was released from jail after serving nine months of a 30-month sentence. He pleaded guilty to gun possession, but in one of his first interviews following his release, Gates maintained his innocence.

"I was innocent, but I pled guilty to that charge because, you know, a lot of times you can beat the charge, but you can’t beat the ride," Gates said. "I probably would have sat another three or four years just fighting the charge."

Tracklist

1. Big Gangsta

2. Yukatán

3. Luv Bug

4. Rich Off

5. World Luv

6. Case Closed