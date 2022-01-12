mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Drops Off "President" Single & Music Video

Erika Marie
January 12, 2022 02:13
199 Views
20
2
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

President
Kevin Gates

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Lousiana rapper beasts his way through his first release of 2022.


He's never shirked in sharing music and we continue to receive a steady stream of new tunes from Kevin Gates. We're quickly approaching two and a half years since Gates released a studio album, the last being I'm Him back in September 2019. The Lousiana rapper did share Only the Generals, Pt. II back in February 2021, but fans have been soaking up more of Gates's wisdom than albums in recent years.

He's known for hopping online to show off his unconventional lifestyle and to deliver a few thoughts to his fans, but on Tuesday (January 11), Gates returned with a new song and video for his single "President." It's a track that he teased on social media and with its release comes anticipation for his forthcoming third studio album, Khaza. There has yet to be information given regarding the project's release date, but there are rumors that it's arriving sooner than later.

Stream "President" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

If your swag is something like my swag
I used to be your daddy
I'm a legend in my section

Kevin Gates
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  2
  199
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Kevin Gates khaza
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kevin Gates Drops Off "President" Single & Music Video
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject