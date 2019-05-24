Kevin Gates Drops Off New Banger "I Got That Dope"

Kevin Gates might have a new project on the way but until he formally announces something, he's blessed fans with new music over the past few months. He's released a ton of singles, sometimes on a weekly basis, but he's made sure that fans stay tuned until he drops another new project. Luca Brasi 3 arrived last September, serving as his first official project since his release from prison in early 2018. After dropping "#Yakatun" earlier this month, he's back with another banger.

Teaming up with Charlie Heat, Kevin Gates is back with his latest drop, "I Got That Dope." Gates deliver a strong, banger, flexing his versatility and impeccable voice control all at the same time. Charlie Heat cooks up a key-heavy, bass-thumping instrumental that fits Kevin Gates' sound and, more importantly, his persona on the track.

Peep Kevin Gates' latest track, "I Got That Dope" below.

Quotable Lyrics

New apartment, babysit

Safest place to play with bricks

Nitro-digit scale legit

This here weigh up every ten

No one slid in my DMs

But it ain't safe for me to slip

