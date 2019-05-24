mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Drops Off New Banger "I Got That Dope"

Aron A.
May 24, 2019 14:28
I Got That Dope
Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates is back with new music.


Kevin Gates might have a new project on the way but until he formally announces something, he's blessed fans with new music over the past few months. He's released a ton of singles, sometimes on a weekly basis, but he's made sure that fans stay tuned until he drops another new project. Luca Brasi 3 arrived last September, serving as his first official project since his release from prison in early 2018. After dropping "#Yakatun" earlier this month, he's back with another banger.

Teaming up with Charlie Heat, Kevin Gates is back with his latest drop, "I Got That Dope." Gates deliver a strong, banger, flexing his versatility and impeccable voice control all at the same time. Charlie Heat cooks up a key-heavy, bass-thumping instrumental that fits Kevin Gates' sound and, more importantly, his persona on the track.

Peep Kevin Gates' latest track, "I Got That Dope" below.

Quotable Lyrics
New apartment, babysit
Safest place to play with bricks
Nitro-digit scale legit
This here weigh up every ten
No one slid in my DMs
But it ain't safe for me to slip

Kevin Gates yakatun new single BWA breadwinners association Charlie Heat
