Kevin Gates Drops A Motivational Gem With "Give It All I Got"

It looks like a new album from Kevin Gates could be on the way. The rapper's had a busy year without the release of a new album. In fact, it feels like he's been delivering far more feature verses in the past few weeks than we've seen in the past. Despite taking a short break from releasing solo records, he dropped off "Weeks" in late October, and now, he's returned with another banger.

Teaming up with Drumma Boy, Kevin Gates is back with a brand new banger titled, "Give It All I Got." The motivational banger is boosted by Drumma Boy's muddy drums and mystical bells as Kevin Gates reflects on the dangerous hustle of being in the streets. "Work comin' in from a lot of different spots/ Shifts never over, soldiers workin' 'round the clock," he raps on the hook.

Gates is evidently putting in that work. Press play on his new record below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a 100K a feature or go find someone else

I'm a Breadwinner don, bitch, I'm signed to myself

White Wraith in the slums, parked it front the project

I don't hang where I'm from, I just bought the project