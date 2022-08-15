Kevin Gates has been going viral lately due to his numerous sit-down interviews. From The Breakfast Club to Caresha Please, the father of two has been invited to engage in conversations with plenty of podcast hosts. He also appeared on Off the Record, which is hosted by DJ Akademiks. During the show, Gates talked about things like adultery and his alleged healing hands, but he also gave his opinion on murder.

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

"I do suffer from trauma," he told the music commentator, "Taking a life is very sacred. I hear people brag about killing, that's not [a] good thing." The 36-year-old explained that as you watch a soul leave a body, you realize that you took something that you have no power to give back. "A lot of dudes talk that, but they ain't ever stood over nothing and watched it leave," he added.

Kevin claimed that if people really watched souls go, they would be more respectful. "I know you dudes didn't," he said, hypothetically speaking, "I can tell by your spirit. You ain't got no souls under your belt. All killers know killers."

The Louisiana native then alluded that real assassin don't have a point to prove to anyone, stating, "They're not trying. to look tough because they let off pressure."

Akademiks then changed the direction of the conversation, saying that music nowadays is heavily focused around death. Shaking his head, Kevin responded, "It's entertainment." He then referenced a line from his latest album where he rapped, "I don't make fun of opp packs or make fun of or disrespect the dead/I tried to kill myself before/Bullets still lodged inside my head."

Watch the entire video below. Do you agree with Kevin?