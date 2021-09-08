mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Delivers New Heat With "Trust (Freestyle)"

Aron A.
September 08, 2021 14:37
Trust (Freestyle)
Kevin Gates
Produced by axl beats

Kevin Gates tackles Fivio Foreign's "Trust" on his latest freestyle.


Kevin Gates kicked off the year with the release of Only The Generals Part II but fans haven't been empty-handed since then. The rapper's maintained a steady stream of loose singles. Still, fans are anticipating the release of a new body of work before the year comes to an end.

In recent times, Kevin Gates has been taking to social media to preview new music for his fans. Most recently, he shared a snippet of freestyle over Fivio Foreign's "Trust" produced by Axl Beats on Instagram which he's now officially released. On "Trust (Freestyle)," Kevin Gates puts a Southern spin on the eerie drill production, emphasizing his penchant for bars and soulful melodies.

The release of his latest track arrives weeks after he linked up with Renni Rucci on "Boat To Virginia."

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Blessings came, circlin' over my head, I see 'em hoverin'
Praise to Allah, gazin' up at the stars, I know He cover me
I say a prayer and they come for me
Don't let this come from up under me
Huh, all of these players around and they honor me

