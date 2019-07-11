Kevin Gates Delivers "83 Babies (I’m In New York Witt It)" Single

Kevin Gates isn't going to let a little thing like an investigation get in the way of him dropping new music. Just weeks after delivering his single "Push It," Gates has returned with a new track titled "83 Babies (I’m In New York Witt It)." The 33-year-old is known for dropping records with no features, but for this latest single, he has an unidentified person—as of now—singing his hook.

Aside from his musical endeavors, we recently reported that Gates has found himself in trouble with the law. The New Orleans native recently visited rapper C-Murder, Master P's brother, at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Louisiana. Gates posed for pictures while inside the prison, but one photo gave official pause. The rapper flashed a handful of hundreds, but according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, guests are only allowed to bring up to $300 in cash. Anything above that amount is considered contraband. The investigation is ongoing.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm arrogant as hell but I can order up them thangs

Yellow b*tch ass fat, black b*tch ass fatter

Both them b*tches bad but the white b*tch badder