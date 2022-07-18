Kevin Gates Crushes Future's "712 PM" On New Freestyle

Kevin Gates has been in go-mode this year. Following the release of his third studio album, Khaza, he immediately began teasing the release of a deluxe edition. He hasn't revealed how many songs it'll include but it feels like Gates has a vault of music that he's preparing to release.

On Friday, the rapper came through with a new freestyle to prepare fans for Khaza (Deluxe). This time, he tackles Wheezy's ominous production on Future's I Never Liked You intro, "712 PM." As expected, Gates beasts through the ghostly vocal samples with a firm reminder of why he's one of the best rappers in the game.

Prior to dropping off his freestyle over "712 PM," Gates announced the deluxe edition of Khaza with "I Don't Hit It With The Fork."

Quotable Lyrics

Up in rain, kill who play, bag get dropped, I'ma send it

Kevin Gates, they know my name, but, it's unpopular to mention

Stood in my power, I am powerful, and I am not finished

Fly high, and I look low, I got binocular vision

Victoria was acceptin' me for me when I wasn't hot in the city

