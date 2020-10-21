mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Comes Through On Rahli's "Do Dirt Alone"

Aron A.
October 20, 2020 20:47
Kevin Gates boosts Rahli's "Do Dirt Alone" with a new verse.


St. Louis rapper Rahli has been applying pressure over the past two years. His distinct voice and gritty flow have captivated the streets and he's continued to keep the ball rolling with plenty of music. Dellwood Market in 2019 was a major moment that capitalized on the momentum he caught through the street singles he released.

Earlier this year, Rahli returned with Still Big Rallo From Lorna which included some heavy-hitting records. "Do Dirt Alone" became an immediate highlight, and now, he's given it new life with a new verse from Kevin Gates. The Baton Rouge tackles the muddy production with a passionate flow detailing big dawg status. "I can walk out my crib/ I could open the safe/ I got take out a hunnid/ Put that on your face," Gates raps nonchalantly.  

Serving as the first record he's released since Still Big Rallo From Lorna, the rapper is currently working on a new project that fans could expect in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics
Holdin' it down, stand in the trap with the soda
They throwin' that dope in the pot
Give a command, my lieutenant gon' stand 
If they get in a jam, they don't open they mouth

