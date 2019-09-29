Kevin Gates Chases The "Bag"

Kevin Gates has money on his mind. Gates came through with his highly anticipated project I'm Him last week and turned the game right side up after his absence left fans feeling like they were trapped in the upside-down. "Bag" is one of the most infectious tracks on the album, and features a sample of XXXTentacion's "whoa (mind in awe)." The same melodious yet haunting piano keys from X's single lay down the foundation for "Bag."

As the name implies, "Bag" is a single about the money. Gates is chasing the bag, while he raps about a woman that is looking to ball out as well. The chorus doesn't offer the same catchiness that Gates usually reserves for the hook, but after a few plays, it will resonate with you none the less.

Quotable Lyrics

And if I look in your direction

I'm just looking, you not special

I got partners who got pressure

We just fucked your ho together

Drop the numbers on the brick

I brought the load in with no effort