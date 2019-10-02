Kevin Gates has been banned from every prison in Louisiana following his visit to see C-Murder, according to The Advocate. An investigation was launched into his visit to Elayn Correctional Center where he visited and took pictures with C-Murder, Lee Lucas, Mac, Big Marlo, Cornbread and others. Gates shared the photos of himself in prison flashing wads of cash along with C-Murder and the others. A spokesperson for the Louisiana correctional department said it was against the policy to bring in an amount of cash over $300 after the photos surfaced.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The two correctional officers who facilitated Gates' visits were found in violation of multiple policies and standards of the prison. Upon further investigation, they said that Deputy Warden Perry Stagg and Major Jason Linzy oversaw the visit. Linzy was essentially given a slap on the wrist while Stagg was reassigned to a different post.

Gates was reportedly allowed to drive his car into the front gates without having to be searched. He also managed to dodge the visiting office and didn't sign the visitor's log either. Investigators also found that Gates had no family in the prison despite saying he was visiting his father. On top of all of that, the rapper didn't reveal his criminal history to the officials before his visit.

The investigator suggested a criminal complaint against Gates should be filed for the introduction of contraband into a penal institution but there wasn't any evidence because the money in the photo was never seized.