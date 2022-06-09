Kevin Gates is just about ready to bless fans with a new project in the coming months. The rapper has unveiled a slew of loose singles and freestyles in recent times in anticipation of Khaza, his third studio album. Upon the release of March's "Bad For Me," he revealed a June 17th release date, and it looks like he's sticking to the plan without any delays.



This morning, the rapper came through with his latest offering, "Super General," a freestyle over Kodak Black's hit record, "Super Gremlin." On the record, Gates addressed issues like his insecurities while also namedropping Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Rubi Rose as the women he'd like to sleep with. However, the most shocking part of the record is that he appeared to confirm that he and Dreka Gates have split. He calls out Dreka during the record, claiming that the song he made in tribute to her was a lie to protect her persona in the public.

"Took the blame in interviews and made it look like I was trippin'/ Made the 'Dreka' song, lied to the world while trying to protect her image," he raps on the record.

The release of the single comes shortly after he was spotted with Love & Hip-Hop star Jojo Zarur, who he seemingly confirmed his relationship with on Instagram. He also included photos of Zarur in the video for "Super General."

