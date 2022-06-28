Kevin Gates just came through with his latest body of work, Khaza, his third official studio album. The rapper built up the anticipation for the project after the release of I'm Him, delivering a steady stream of singles and freestyles to hold fans down. And while the album is still on steady rotation, it seems like Gates is already preparing to release even more tracks.



Coming live from his bathtub, Kevin Gates had a few things to get off his chest last night, including a brief update on Khaza (Deluxe). First, he explained his newfound appreciation for taking baths. "I want to tell everybody out there, aye, if you feel stressed or something, you heard me? And you just dealing with a lot, man, take you a lil' bath," he said before encouraging his followers to start taking more baths. "The shower cool, too, but it's something about when you sit there and soak. Put a lil' salt in that mothafucka and just soak in that bitch."

After sharing his PSA on the benefits of taking a bath, the Louisiana rapper segued into discussing Khaza. "That Khaza album just different," he said. In the caption, he provided even more details surrounding the deluxe while acknowledging the randomness of his bathtub rant.

"I know it’s random but I love all of you #KhazaDeluxe coming soon I’m a try put a lil 20 piece on there #Khaza," he said.

While no release date has been announced, it looks like Gates has another 20 songs to offload this summer.