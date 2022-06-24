The public has had quite a bit to say about Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka in recent weeks. The Hip Hop couple not only gained fame thanks to the rapper's talents, but they often shared portions of their personal lives with the world via social media. The Gates' were known for their unconventional relationship and didn't have any concerns about addressing it publicly, but after Kevin Gates was spotted with Love & Hip Hop Miami star Jojo Zarur, the rumor mill was fueled with gossip.

All sorts of stories churned through the internet as people alleged that the Gates' were no longer together, and the rapper himself seemingly confirmed there was trouble in paradise when he referenced his wife in a song.

Meanwhile, Gates continued to make social media appearances with Zarur, but today (June 23), videos surfaced online of Kevin and Dreka Gates with their children hosting a meet and greet for his recently released album, Khaza.

It is unclear if Dreka has continued to act as her husband's booking manager, but they seemed all smiles at the event with their children by their sides. This sighting has only reignited interest in their relationship, but Dreka is keeping her thoughts away from the public.

Check it out below.