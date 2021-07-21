mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates & Renni Rucci Team Up On "Boat To Virginia"

Aron A.
July 21, 2021 16:10
Boat To Virginia
Kevin Gates & Renni Rucci

Kevin Gates and Renni Rucci join forces for their new collab, "Boat To Virginia."


Kevin Gates and Renni Rucci have formed solid chemistry on wax. It's been shown on records like "At" and the "Hands On Your Knees" in the past but today, they've returned with another new collaboration with "Boat To Virginia." Taking on a softer approach in comparison to their previous collabs, Kevin and Renni details love, romance, and the streets over dulcet guitar strings.

Renni Rucci recently chopped it up with HNHH for Rise & Grind where she detailed the relationship she's formed with Kevin Gates. She said they initially met through playing the same concert line-ups before Gates took notice of her talents.

"He reached out to me, maybe a year ago, and was like, he wanted to put a female on it and he asked me to get on it," she said of "Hands On Your Knees." "I was still going through my learning phases of my sound and just forming songs. Sh**, I was intimidated, still! This Kevin Gates! If you get on a song with somebody like him, you got to bring it. Luckily, he was so supportive and he’s always been very supportive of my career just trying to help me succeed, he held the record for me."

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Have you ever been criticized for nothin'?
Have you ever been penalized for assumptions?
I done been canceled, I done been muted by the whole industry
I done said fuck it

