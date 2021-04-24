Kevin Gates & Renni Rucci Reconnect On "At"

Kevin Gates and Renni Rucci are no strangers to each other on wax. The duo linked up for Renni's "Hands On Your Knees" last year which continues to circulate through DJ sets. It was an inaugural collaboration with a Baton Rouge titan and the budding star out of South Carolina who is on her way to break out.

This week, Renni returns the favor of their latest collaboration, "At." Renni and Gates bring it back to the trenches with a sleek yet gutter record where they go bar-for-bar with each other over eerie piano keys.

"It was kind of just like, ‘You need some help? Whatever you need help with, I see potential in you. I’m gonna help you’ -- one of those kind of things," Renni told HNHH of her relationship with Kevin Gates during a recent installment of Rise & Grind. " [He's] just a genuine person who’s in the industry who can look at a situation and tell something ain’t getting done, how it should be done, because you should be bigger than what you are."

Quotable Lyrics

Informing my goons I play by the rules

Reservation for 2 at a private event

Clutching a tool, don't get it confused

You finally done got around one of them men

