Kevin Gates & Dusa Reconnect For "Dear God"

Aron A.
October 26, 2021
Dear God
Kevin Gates Feat. Dusa

Kevin Gates blesses fans with a brand new track featuring Dusa.


It's been a rather quiet year for Kevin Gates outside of the release of Only The Generals Part II earlier this year. The rappers shared a handful of freestyles, and some guest verses as fans have anticipated for his next full-length album.  

It seems that Gates has also been working to further establish the Bread Winners Association brand and expand its roster. FL Dusa, Gates' new signee, called on the BWA head honcho for "Dusa" and now, he returns the favor on "Dear God." Gates kicks off the record, pleading to God for a response to his prayers as they detail the hardships of returning home and adapting to life after being behind bars.

Check out the latest record from Kevin Gates ft. Dusa below. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Wham, Bam, thank you, ma'am
Here's some shams, you can spray 'em 
Goin' vroom in the Lamb
Elegant Cartier pieces reflect on my hand

