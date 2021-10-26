Kevin Gates & Dusa Reconnect For "Dear God"

It's been a rather quiet year for Kevin Gates outside of the release of Only The Generals Part II earlier this year. The rappers shared a handful of freestyles, and some guest verses as fans have anticipated for his next full-length album.

It seems that Gates has also been working to further establish the Bread Winners Association brand and expand its roster. FL Dusa, Gates' new signee, called on the BWA head honcho for "Dusa" and now, he returns the favor on "Dear God." Gates kicks off the record, pleading to God for a response to his prayers as they detail the hardships of returning home and adapting to life after being behind bars.

Check out the latest record from Kevin Gates ft. Dusa below.

Quotable Lyrics

Wham, Bam, thank you, ma'am

Here's some shams, you can spray 'em

Goin' vroom in the Lamb

Elegant Cartier pieces reflect on my hand