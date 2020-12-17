Kevin Gates & Dreka Gates Star In "Power" Music Video

Kevin Gates offers some new visuals for his latest single, "Power."

There are about two weeks left in the year so the possibility of a new project from Kevin Gates before the year comes to an end is slim. But still, he's been unloading new singles over the months and they've been incredibly potent offerings. Last week, he came through with his new single featuring Dermot Kennedy titled, "Power." Going into vivid details about the power of the female anatomy, the rapper's video for the new single puts his wifey Dreka as the leading lady. The rapper sits in a meeting with Dreka sitting across from him as he fantasizes about sexual desires and traveling on yachts.

Unfortunately, he wakes up from the daydream to find himself inside of a boardroom. Fortunately for him, this is just a music video. Check out Kevin Gates' "Power" music video above but be warned, it does inch towards the NSFW grounds.