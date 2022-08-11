Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner have something in common: they're not shy about their sexuality. Kevin is known for talking about the encounters he's had in his music, dropping songs like "D U Down" and "Luv Bug." Brittany has often been vocal about her love life with the public, sharing her erotic desires on social media.

In fact, it was her tweet to her 504,000 followers that caught Kevin's attention. After she stated that she wanted to be "held and penetrated passionately," the 36-year-old came to her rescue and asked, "When?" To which Brittany responded, "Right now." Enthusiastic about her offer, Kevin replied, "Yes [ma'am], right away [ma'am]. #D*ckAlliNYoStomach."

Following their flirtatious run, which left Twitter users unimpressed, the two seemingly linked up and went for a drive. Audio of the two on Instagram live was posted on social media-- and their conversation was far from Rated G.

The clip started with Kevin asking, "What you mean 'if I behave?'" Brittany answered, "Because you've been acting bad." With no hesitation, he questioned, "So you don't miss that tongue in you a**?" To keep him from getting confused, the Instagram model said, "I never said I didn't, but you still be acting f*cked up," insinuating that the two had been together sexually.

After laughing hysterically, the rapper assured her, "Your a** taste so good bae. Yes, Lord." Aroused by his comment, Brittany felt a sudden urge to pull the car over, but Kevin refused. "I ain't gone pull over right here bae. Because we're gonna be here all night. You know we go a lot of hours," he claimed.

Watch the clip below.