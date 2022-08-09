Brittany Renner appears to have met her controversial match in “Thinkin With My D*ck” rapper Kevin Gates, though Twitter users haven’t held back in expressing how annoyed they are with the pair’s sexual conversations winding up on their timelines.

If you missed the social media exploits, things heated up after the influencer posted “I want to be penetrated passionately” late on August 5th. The tweet sat for awhile before Gates responded, but the next evening he replied, “When?”

Two minutes later, Renner boldly shot her shot with, “Right now.” The father of two’s attention was clearly captured as he wasted no time in writing back, “Yes [ma’am], right away [ma’am]. #D*ckAllInYoStomach.”

If you listened to Gates’ Khaza album, you would have heard him name-drop his apparent new muse on “Super General.” The 36-year-old also recruited Renner to star in the “Bad For Me” music video, so their latest flirtatious antics have fans speculating that they might be developing a serious romance.

While they both seem happy, their followers haven’t exactly been sharing in the joy. “Why is Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates flirting on my timeline…” one person pondered. “If y’all don’t take your old asses to the DM.”

“If Kevin Gates breeds Brittany Renner they just might create the most annoying creature of all time,” and “I’m sure Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner have each other’s number. No?” others added.

Check out more Twitter reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.