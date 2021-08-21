Kevin Garnett is a beloved player in the city of Boston and it is very easy to understand why. In 2007, Garnett was traded to the Celtics and he immediately made a massive impact. The team went on to win the championship in 2008 and since that time, Garnett's time in Boston has been celebrated by Celtics fans all around the world. Now, Garnett is in the Hall Of Fame, and he continues to rack up new honors and accolades.

For instance, it is now being reported that Garnett will have his number 5 jersey retired by the Celtics next season. The retirement ceremony will take place on March 13th as the Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks. It's going to be an emotional ceremony for all parties involved, and we're sure fans are going to be excited about it all.

Al Bello/Getty Images

"I'm honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics," Garnett said in a statement, per ESPN. "I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates, and Celtic Nation!"

Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen made up what is now known as the Celtics big three. They are sometimes heralded as the first superteam of the modern era, and in the eyes of many, Garnett was the leader of it all. Having said all that, it only makes sense that he would receive such a prestigious honor.

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

[Via]