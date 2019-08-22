When it comes to NBA coverage, TNT's "Inside The NBA" show with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley is the cream of the crop. The core four will continue their run in the 2019-20 season, but one of the other Inside The NBA segments has reportedly been cut

According to The Big Lead, Kevin Garnett's Area 21 show will not return for the upcoming season.

"From what we’ve heard, this was not an acrimonious exit, and there could be ways that Garnett and TNT could collaborate on content down the line. Whether or not that winds up happening is to be determined at this point."

KG's Area 21 debuted during the 2016-2017 season, immediately after his retirement. The episodes were shot a specially built studio in Atlanta and occasionally appeared throughout the Inside The NBA coverage. Garnett was joined by a number of guests during the show's run, including Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz and Ludacris as well as his 2008 Boston Celtics teammates, Latrell Sprewell, Candace Parker, Randy Moss and others.

TNT's Inside The NBA isn't the only NBA show undergoing some changes ahead of the 2019-20 season. ESPN's NBA coverage is also under construction and reports suggest Stephen A. Smith will be added to the mix, while Maria Taylor joins Rachel Nichols as hosts.