Following a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame welcomed the Class of 2020, Saturday. The inductees included Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and more. Garnett praised Duncan and the late Bryant during his speech at the induction ceremony.

“I wanted to say, Timmy, thank you, man,” Garnett said. “Congratulations to you and Kob, seriously. There was nothing [more] epic than when we battled, I looked forward to all the battles, seriously. And I thank you for taking you to another level, you and Rasheed [Wallace]. I appreciate you. It’s an honor to go in the Hall with you, bro, you, and Kob. Congratulations Vanessa, I love y’all.”

"My only regret in Minnesota was that I wasn't able to bring them a championship," Garnett added.



Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Garnett is widely considered one of the greatest power-forwards of all time. He won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award in 2004 and help win the Celtics an NBA Championship in 2008. Garnett was selected to 15 All-Star teams throughout his 21-season career.

Others included in the class are Patrick Baumann, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, and Rudy Tomjanovich.

Check out Garnett's speech below.

