It was announced recently that Kevin Garnett would be inducted into the basketball hall of fame amongst other big legends like Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant. Garnett is one of the legends of the sport as he was dominant at his position for many years. He won a title with the Boston Celtics and made a name for himself on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Garnett has expressed interest in having an executive position in the NBA someday and recently, he explained that it could very well be with the Seattle SuperSonics. Back in 2008, the SuperSonics left Seattle and moved to Oklahoma City where they are now called the Thunder. In an interview, Garnett said he would love to bring a team back to Seattle and that the Pacific Northwest is important to the NBA.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

"If I have a dream, I would say that I would love to be able to go and buy the Seattle SuperSonics and reactivate the Seattle Northwest and get NBA loving back going into that area," Garnett said. "I think it's needed and it's essential. Seattle was huge to our league. Not just Portland, but the whole northwest. I would love to be able to do that."

These comments will certainly make Garnett a popular man in Seattle. With an NHL team coming to the city, there is definitely a chance they could see the NBA come back, sooner than later.

