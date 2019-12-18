Kevin Garnett still feels some type of way about the battles he and the Boston Celtics had against LeBron James over the years. During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Garnett didn't mince words when speaking about the Celtics' rivalries with LeBron's Cavs and Heat teams.

Says KG (H/T SportsCenter), "We broke LeBron... You understand how he got to Miami?" He added, "The Cs, we didn't give a fuck about LeBron. We didn't fear LeBron and we didn't think that he could beat all five of us. And that's how it felt. He was trying to consolidate because he didn't want the pressure on him."

As we know, LeBron left Cleveland in favor of Miami following the 2009-10 season, when the Celtics disposed of the Cavs in six games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. It was a different story when LeBron teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, as the Heat defeated the Celtics in five games in the 2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals, and again in seven games in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Garnett says his former Celtics teammates will always have respect for those Heat teams, but there will never be any fraternizing between the two groups.