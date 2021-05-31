Kyrie Irving had a water bottle thrown at him by a fan on Sunday night after a huge win against the Boston Celtics. Kyrie had noted prior to his team's trip to Boston that he was hoping for the fans to keep it strictly basketball and not shout racist slurs or get overtly rowdy. The fan who threw the bottle clearly didn't get the memo, and now, they are facing assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges.

Many Celtics fans are trying to justify the actions of the fan by referencing a recent clip in which Kyrie stomps on the Celtics logo at half-court. The incident can be seen in the clip below, and based on the evidence, it seems pretty deliberate. In fact, Celtics legend Kevin Garnett saw the gesture on social media, and took to his IG story where he ripped Kyrie for his actions.

"So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie stomping 'LUCKY?'" Garnett wrote. Of course, many people have brought this up, although there is a big different between stomping on some hardwood, versus having objects chucked at you.

Regardless, there is no doubt that there is tension between Kyrie and the Celtics fanbase, and we're not sure it will work itself out anytime soon. Hopefully, however, fans start to act more respectfully, moving forward.

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images