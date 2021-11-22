Kevin Garnett is one of the more opinionated former players out there, and he is also extremely salty when it comes to those who have supposedly done him wrong. Whether it be LeBron James, Tim Duncan, or Ray Allen, Garnett can always be seen throwing shade at those who he has no love for.

Recently, Garnett was on the "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" podcast where he had the chance to showcase some of that shade. As you can see in the clip below, Garnett was asked who he would put on his all-time starting five, which led to some notable omissions, including when it comes to the likes of LeBron and even Michael Jordan.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Garnett explains that he would have Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, himself, and Wilt Chamberlain as the five members of the starting lineup. He then went on to address why guys like MJ and Allen Iverson didn't make their way onto his list.

“I got Kobe [Bryant] at my two, I know you’re gonna say MJ, shoutout to MJ he the god and we copied him, but I’m gonna put Kobe at my two," Garnett said. “I really wanna put AI [Allen Iverson] somewhere here but I’m going for a taller team because we’er gonna switch everything… we’re switching everything, threes, fours, and fives we switching everything.”

At the end of the day, you can't fault Garnett for having his personal favorites, however, his distaste for guys like LeBron is fairly transparent here. Let us know what you think of his list, in the comments below.