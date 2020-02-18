Kevin Garnett recently linked up with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson in Chicago during the NBA All Star festivities for a brand new episode of the "All The Smoke" podcastwhich included several interesting tidbits from KG's Hall of Fame career. During the nearly 90-minute sitdown, the trio discussed several different topics, including Garnett's trash-talking expertise and the time he tried to chirp Bulls legend Michael Jordan. As we've heard from other NBA stars who tried talking shit to MJ, it didn't end well.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

According to KG, during his rookie season with the Minnesota Timberwolves his teammate Isaiah Rider was having a solid game against Jordan's Bulls, and Garnett started running his mouth. Rider tried to prevent the inevitable by telling His Airness that Garnett was just a rookie who didn't know any better, but the damage had already been done - and Jordan made Minnesota pay dearly for KG's shit talking.

“I can’t even really describe the next six to seven minutes of play,” Garnett explained. “In the next six to seven minutes of play, y’all, we get two 10-second [violation] calls. We down 25 now, it was just at two. Mike had 18, he had 40 now. J.R., myself, we ain’t scored in ’bout four minutes. It got bad quick, yo.”

