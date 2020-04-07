Kevin Garnett is a legend of basketball and his contributions to the game will forever be immortalized in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Garnett is being put in the Hall alongside other legends like Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. While Garnett won a championship with the Boston Celtics, he started out his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has had a topsy turvy relationship with the organization, particularly owner, Glen Taylor.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Garnett spoke about how Taylor went against the wishes of himself and the late Flip Saunders. Garnett is extremely upset with Taylor and says he doesn't want his jersey retired in the city because he doesn't want to work with snakes.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

"Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip. For that, I won’t forgive Glen. I won’t forgive him for that. I thought he was a straight up person, straight up business man, and when Flip died, everything went with him," Garnett said. "Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don’t do business with snakes. I don’t do business with snake mu’fuckas. I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like."

If you're a Timberwolves fan, these comments have to sting although they are understandable when you consider Garnett's relationship with Saunders. Hopefully, these wounds can be mended sooner rather than later.

[Via]