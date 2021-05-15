Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame tomorrow and Celtics fans are excited to see him get honored. He is a legendary player in the history of that franchise and he was able to bring the team a championship back in 2008. As a result, Garnett is highly regarded as one of the best players to put on the Celtics jersey, which puts him up there with some elite company.

Garnett, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan are the big three being inducted tomorrow, and ahead of the festivities, Garnett has been offering some insight into his career. In an article from Boston.com, Garnett even got to speak about some of his regrets and how they related to his time in Boston.

“You come into the NBA wanting to win, and losing is part of it, but that doesn’t mean you have to accept it," Garnett said. "Getting with a storied franchise like Boston gave me life, gave me breath and gave me purpose. The players that you’re playing actually made the experience monumental, made it magical. The city was waiting for something big, or something different to happen versus where it was, and when we went, we just never looked back. My only regret in any of this is that I should’ve came to Boston a little earlier. But other than that, it was magical.”

While he may regret not coming to Boston sooner, there is no doubt that he made the most of his opportunity. On Saturday, those efforts will be rewarded in the most prestigious way possible.

