The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, recently addressed some rumors that have been swirling around. The latter linked Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to a new and up-coming Marvel Universe project. Although Feige has emphasized that he wants to finish Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prior to discussing what's next, he still offered somewhat of an insight on whether the rumors were true. When asked about the actress' potential collaboration during a Spider-Man: Far From Home press event, the studio head honcho shared: "Both good actors that would be fun to see in the MCU. But nothing specific, or nothing to talk about," according to reports by ComicBook.com.

"We're still, as I've said for the better part of a year or two, we're waiting for Endgame and Far from Home to come out before we talk about what's next, officially. We're almost there," added the head of MCU. Other casting rumors tying in Brown include The Eternals, which reportedly stars Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani. Moreover, Salma Hayek has also been roped into the casting rumors relating to this film. Thus, so far, we are not sure what to expect, but we are excited by the potential collaboration.

