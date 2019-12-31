The highly-anticipated Doctor Strange sequel is still in the works and the mastermind behind the film, Kevin Feige, has chosen to tease its fans with a fresh, new roster of MCU characters. According to Complex, the MCU-official sat down with folks at New York Film Academy to weigh in the novel characters fans may expect to see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, "The next Doctor Strange film, for instance, features some new MCU characters which will be making their debut in that movie. You won't expect or won't guess who it is, but we found a cool way to make it work because we want to make a particular type of movie, and there was a character who we always wanted to do something with who will fit really well there." How exciting is that?

The announcement of the sequel was confirmed by Feige back in June 2018. Other than that, the last appearance by Stephen Strange was highlighted in the box-office hit Avengers: Endgame film. While the character was one of the few heroes in Infinity War that had a decent amount of screentime, we may expect to see much more of him and so very soon. Stay tuned, Marvel fans.

