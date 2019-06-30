Although Erik Killmonger was a villain in Black Panther, he inspired millions of comic book fans. His passion and his mission came from a place of real emotion, which made him more relatable than any villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever offered. Since the conclusion of the film, which ends in his death, fans have been speculating that Killmonger would return. Of course, there is the possibility of him appearing in the same spiritual plane as other Wakandans or even him being resurrected through some multi-verse connections. Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, shot down all the speculation on BET though.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

"Pure rumor," explained Feige of the Killmonger speculation. "The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation, because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie. It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks." It will be interesting to see where the next Black Panther movie will head, but keep in mind, Feige has lied to fans before to conceal spoilers. He famously stated that the final Avengers film would not be called Endgame.