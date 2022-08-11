Now that she's out of her conservatorship and recently married, Britney Spears should be having the time of her life. It has been reported that the singer has a new song with Elton John on the way, and as she eases back into music, her devoted fanbase waits patiently for her return. However, things at home may not be as peaceful as Spears's supporters may believe now that her ex-husband Kevin Federline has aired out their personal business.

We previously reported that Federline alleged Britney doesn't have a relationship with her teen sons because they are embarrassed about how she presents herself on social media.



Matthew Simmons / Stringer / Getty Images

Both Spears and her husband responded to the claims, with the singer adding that she gave her children everything and she is hurt by the comments. Federline decided to emerge once again, this time with several videos of Spears arguing with her sons. They were reportedly secretly filmed by her boys years prior.

"I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12," he wrote along with the videos. "This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth."

The teens are now 15 and 16 years old. This is already eliciting impassioned responses, so watch the videos below.