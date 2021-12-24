Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA, and in the eyes of many, he should be the MVP this season. His numbers have been unreal and he has propelled the Nets to the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. With Kyrie Irving, this team would be the favorites to win the NBA championship, although it remains to be seen if they can get it done.

Unfortunately, Durant has missed a couple of games as he has been forced to quarantine due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. After testing positive alongside Kyrie, KD has been getting tested every single day, and he has yet to issue a negative test.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Today, KD needed to get a negative test in order to be able to play on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans wanted to see KD go head-to-head against LeBron James, but unfortunately, it is not going to happen. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD will not be available to play tomorrow, which means the only Nets superstar on the floor will be James Harden. Regardless, the Nets shouldn't be too concerned as the Lakers haven't been able to win against depleted teams anyway.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.