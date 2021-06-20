Kevin Durant put up 48 points yesterday in what was the greatest Game 7 performance in NBA history. Unfortunately, it was not enough to get his Nets past the Milwaukee Bucks. This means the Nets are eliminated from the postseason and now, Durant can enjoy some time off. Immediately following his elimination, there was some chatter about the Olympics which go down in a month from now, and whether or not KD would decide to participate.

Well, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it would appear as though Durant has every intention of playing for Team USA this summer. Durant's inclusion on the roster is huge as he was the best player available from the United States talent pool. Players like LeBron James had previously stated that they would take the summer off, so it's good to see a superstar like KD represent his country.

It remains to be seen who else will be on the roster, especially with the NBA playoffs still ongoing. There are plenty of guys who will probably want the time off, which means we could see some new faces on Team USA this year. Either way, with NBA stars showing out for the United States, it's safe to say they will be the favorites for the Olympic gold.

Stay tuned for updates on the United States Olympic basketball team as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images